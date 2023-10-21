RECAP: Detroit Pistons Drop Final Preseason Game to Dallas Mavericks 114-104

The Detroit Pistons finish off their preseason action with a final loss and a 2-2 record.

The Detroit Pistons wrapped up their exhibition schedule with a 114-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Detroit is coming off a back-to-back matchup after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night. Their preseason schedule now concludes after a loss and a 2-2 record.

Friday night's matchup was the first time we saw guard Jaden Ivey in the Pistons starting rotation. Each preseason game has featured a different starting lineup by the Pistons. One of the most shocking moves by head coach Monty Williams so far was bringing Ivey off the bench, even with assumptions of him being a starter.

Detroit looked sloppy in stretches, especially on the defensive end. The Pistons allowed 40 points in the first quarter and the Mavericks remained in control of the game from there.

Detroit looked winded offensively as well shooting 41% from the field as a team. Guard Malcolm Cazalon led the Pistons in scoring with 16 off the bench. Forward Jared Rhoden chipped in with 13 points of his own.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Dallas Mavericks By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 4 Mavericks – 21

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 9/16 Mavericks – 19/23

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 50 Mavericks – 36

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 11/35 Mavericks – 17/40

Malcolm Cazalon: 16 points, 6-10 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Jared Rhoden: 13 points, 5-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

Ausar Thompson: 9 points, 4-13 FGs, 11 rebounds

What's Next for the Detroit Pistons?

The regular season for the Detroit Pistons begins next Wednesday. Detroit will be on the road to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM.