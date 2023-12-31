RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Historic Losing Streak FINALLY Comes To An End With 129-127 Victory

The Detroit Pistons say goodbye to their 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons returned back to winning form after defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-127. Their historic losing streak of 28 consecutive games has finally come to an end with an impressive home victory at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons earned their third victory of the season improving their record to 3-29. While the team still has a lot of work to do, head coach Monty Williams explained the emotion of the locker room after the victory.

It wasn't relief, it was just like, ‘thank God, finally.' And guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. And I'm just so happy for our guys, happy for everybody in the locker room,” Monty Williams explained in the postgame. Monty Williams on the Pistons' postgame emotion in the locker room

The matchup was shaping up like Thursday night's game-ending against the Boston Celtics. Detroit led the majority of the night with a lead as big as 11 in the fourth quarter. Instead of spoiling another lead late, the young Pistons finally found a way to finish with a win against the Raptors.

Cade Cunningham put together another impressive outing scoring 30 points, dropped 12 assists, and committed zero turnovers. Cunningham joins Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Haliburton as the only players this season to record a 30-point, 10 assists, and zero turnover game.

Six players scored in double-figures for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic was impactful with 19 points on 7-14 shooting. Jalen Duren recorded another double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Kevin Knox was productive in another starting opportunity scoring 17 points.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors by the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 41 Raptors – 33

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 50 Raptors – 56

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 35/40 Raptors – 23/28

Largest Lead: Pistons – 11 Raptors – 5

Cade Cunningham: 30 points, 9-20 FGs, 12 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points, 7-14 FGs, 7 rebounds

Jalen Duren: 18 points, 6-11 FGs, 17 rebounds

Kevin Knox: 17 points, 7-14 FGs, 3-8 3-point FGs

Alec Burks: 16 points, 4-6 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 12 points, 1-5 FGs, 9-12 FTs

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons are off until the new year in 2024 when they take on the Houston Rockets next Monday.