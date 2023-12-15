RECAP: Detroit Pistons Look Lifeless In Astonishing 124-92 Loss Against Philadelphia 76ers

The dreaded losing streak hits 22 for the Detroit Pistons after another humiliating loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons land on the side of another blowout road loss in a 124-92 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Their franchise-worst 22-game losing streak is the longest active streak in the entire league as things keep getting worse for the Pistons. This streak is now the sixth-longest losing streak in NBA history.

Detroit has now played Philadelphia three times in the regular season and have lost each contest. Both teams played each other at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday which resulted in a 129-111 loss to the Sixers. They play their fourth and final matchup in early April 2024 in Philadelphia.

The Pistons found themselves never led against the Sixers and found themselves down as many as 41 points. Philadelphia carried a 61-39 lead at halftime and remained in control the entire game. The Sixers again were able to rest their star center Joel Embiid for the entire fourth quarter.

Last season's MVP notched another double-double with 35 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey had a bounce-back performance after a quiet outing Wednesday with 19 points. Former Piston Marcus Morris chipped in 15 points off the bench for Philadelphia.

James Wiseman was Detroit's leading scorer dropping 20 points and recording a double-double with 13 rebounds off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic was the only starter in double figures for the Pistons scoring 17 points.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Highlights



Detroit Pistons Vs. Philadelphia 76ers By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 0 Sixers – 41

Steals: Pistons – 3 Sixers – 17

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Sixers – 40

Rebounds: Pistons – 42 Sixers – 54

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 4/21 – Sixers – 14/37

James Wiseman: 20 points, 9-12 FGs, 13 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 points, 6-12 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 4-12 FGs, 4 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons' next chance to crack their historic losing streak is Saturday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.