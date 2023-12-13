RECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer Through Another Beatdown Losing 129-111 to Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons' record dropped to 2-22 after blowout loss to Philadelphia 76ers.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue to freefall at a historic pace after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 129-111. Their record now sits at 2-22 with every ounce of preseason momentum slipping rapidly. Detroit has now lost 21 games in a row which tied their franchise record and is currently the worst streak in the league.

Philadelphia remained in front of Detroit the majority of Wednesday night's matchup. The Sixers held a 70-56 lead at halftime which took off throughout the second half. They put together a 20-6 run to conclude the third quarter. Detroit found themselves down as many as 30 points on their home floor against Philadelphia.

There were plenty of emotions flaring throughout the game. Isaiah Stewart was ejected with a flagrant two in the second half for shoving Patrick Beverley while setting a screen. Stewart retaliated after being elbowed by Beverley on the same possession. Referees did not catch the elbow by Beverley but the shove by Stewart drew the attention of everybody in the arena.

Isaiah Stewart was ejected after flagrant 2 on Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/tLa95VZ0XW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2023

Joel Embiid turned in another dominant performance this season dropping 41 points and 11 rebounds through three quarters. The 2022-23 regular season MVP scored 30 points by halftime and was able to rest the entire fourth quarter as the Sixers sat comfortable enough ahead by the end of the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic seems back in healthy form as he led the Pistons in scoring with 33 points. Cade Cunningham flirted with another triple-double 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Cunningham spent plenty of time at free throw line which is a rarity, knocking down 10-12 from the line.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Philadelphia By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 2 Sixers – 30

Rebounds: Pistons – 35 Sixers – 53

Defensive Rebounds: Pistons – 29 Sixers – 43

Bojan Bogdanovic: 33 points, 11-19 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs

Cade Cunningham: 21 points, 5-17 FGs, 7 assists

Ausar Thompson: 10 points, 5-7 FGs, 8 rebounds

James Wiseman: 10 points, 5-7 FGs, 3 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons can enjoy one day of rest and must prepare for a rematch against the Sixers on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.