RECAP: Detroit Pistons Snap 7-Game Losing Skid In Breakthrough Win Over Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons returned to the winning column after pulling off 129-117 over the Washington Wizards.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons earned a refreshing victory by defeating the Washington Wizards 129-117. Monday's win snapped two dreaded losing streaks for the Pistons. Detroit put an end to a 7-game losing streak and an 18-game road losing streak. This was also the first victory for the Pistons in Washington DC since 2014.

Monday's game came a day after a multi-player trade was announced between the Pistons and the Wizards. Detroit dealt Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two future draft picks to Washington in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. None of the players involved in the trade were active as the trade is still pending.

The Pistons played one of their most complete games all season on their way to their 4th victory of the year. The matchup went back and forth until the Pistons built a comfortable wave of momentum with a 9-0 run late in the third quarter.

Detroit led Washington by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. The Pistons have struggled with the ability to close games with a lead all season. They were able to reverse the struggling trend and escape with a needed victory.

Alec Burks continues his hot shooting by leading the Pistons with 34 points off the bench. Jaden Ivey had a strong bounce-back performance against the Wizards with 24 points and 6 assists. Jalen Duren looked back in prime form scoring 20 points on 8-8 shooting while pulling down 19 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 15 Wizards – 7

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 60 Wizards – 46

Rebounds: Pistons – 52 Wizards – 33

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 38.7% Wizards – 46.3%

Alec Burks: 34 points, 11-17 FGs, 8-12 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 24 points, 9-18 FGs, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Jalen Duren: 20 points, 8-8 FGs, 19 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 16 points, 7-17 FGs, 1-6 3-point FGs

Ausar Thompson: 14 points, 6-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons return to action at home on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 P.M.