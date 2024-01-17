RECAP: Detroit Pistons Stall Out In the 2nd Half Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons fall back to another loss with a 124-117 final score against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons dropped another loss with a final score of 124-117 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After picking up a victory on Monday against the Washington Wizards, the Pistons failed again to start their first winning streak of the regular season.

Detroit also remains winless at 0-17 against Western Conference teams. The Pistons stayed competitive against the second-best team in the West but couldn't keep pace against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota carried a lead as big as 17 points with around 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Detroit closed the gap to as close as six points but were never able to take the lead back as the game closed.

Jaden Ivey led all scorers in the game with 32 points while shooting 13-22 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 20 points for the Pistons on 7-13 shooting from the field. Newly acquired Pistons Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala were active for the first time since being traded from Washington. Gallinari did not play at all but Muscala played for 15 minutes providing a helpful veteran defensive presence.

The Pistons struggled slowing down the high-powered offense of the Timberwolves all game. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns each put up 27 points for Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels was a handful for the Pistons as well as he scored 23 points.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Highlights

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves By the Numbers

ESPN

Largest Lead: Pistons – 3 Timberwolves – 17

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 50 Timberwolves – 64

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 16 Timberwolves – 9

Assists: Pistons – 30 Timberwolves – 32

Jaden Ivey: 32 points, 13-22 FGs, 6 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic: 20 points, 7-13 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 11 rebounds

Alec Burks: 12 points, 3-10 FGs, 2 steals

Isaiah Stewart: 12 points, 4-9 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons‘ schedule remains tough in the near future as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.