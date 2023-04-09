RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Chicago Bulls 103-81

The Pistons finish their regular season with a double-digit loss on the road against the Bulls.

The Detroit Pistons‘ regular season has concluded with a 17-65 record after losing 103-81 to the Chicago Bulls in their final game. Another slow fourth quarter spread the lead from a manageable single-digit deficit to a double-digit spread. Point guard Killian Hayes led the Pistons in scoring with 26 points and 7 assists.

Pistons Vs. Bulls By the Numbers

Turnovers: Pistons – 24 Bulls – 3

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 38 Bulls – 60

Rebounds: Pistons – 59 Bulls – 48

Steals: Pistons – 1 Bulls – 15

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 11 Bulls – 26

Guard Killian Hayes: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Guard Jaden Ivey: 16 points, 7-20 FGs, 2-7 3-point FGs

Forward Marvin Bagley: 12 points, 5-12 FGs, 7 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 11 points, 4-9 FGs, 12 rebounds

Center Jalen Duren: 4 points, 18 rebounds, 3 offensive rebounds

What They're Saying