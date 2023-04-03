Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Orlando Magic 128-102

Pistons fall to 16-62 after an ugly double-digit loss to the Magic.

pistons2
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Orlando Magic 128-102

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Pistons fall to 16-62 after an ugly double-digit loss to the Magic.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons began and finished flat in their final matchup against the Orlando Magic 128-102. Orlando was clicking on all cylinders defensively limiting Detroit's ability to trim the lead. Point guard Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 20 points and 7 assists.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Magic By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 34 Magic – 48

Largest Lead: Pistons – 1 Magic – 30

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 4 Magic – 13

Blocks: Pistons – 1 Magic – 6

Three Points Shooting: Pistons – 9/33 27% Magic – 17/33 52%

Guard Killian Hayes: 20 points, 6-12 FGs, 7 assists

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 19 points, 6-17 FGs, 3-11 3-point FGs

Guard Jaden Ivey: 14 points, 4-14 FGs, 6 assists

What They're Saying

Pistons Notes

