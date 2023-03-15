Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards 117-97

Flat shooting and defensive miscues lead to Pistons' loss to Wizards.

pistons2
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards 117-97

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons trailed the entire way to a 117-97 blowout against the Washington Wizards. The lead grew to as big as 25 points for Washington while shooting almost 52% as a team. Star guard Bradley Beal led everybody in scoring with 36 points and shooting an unbelievable 13-15 from the field.

detroit pistons

Pistons Vs. Wizards By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons 38-99 38.4% Wizards 44-85 51.8%

Defensive Rebounds: Pistons – 25 Wizards – 38

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 44 Wizards – 58

Point Guard Killian Hayes: 20 points, 10-21 FGs, 7 assists

Shooting Guard Rodney McGruder: 16 points, 6-15 FGs, 6 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 12 points, 4-15 FGs, 10 rebounds

What They're Saying

detroit pistons
detroit pistons
Pistons Notes

