RECAP: Jaylen Johnson’s Career Night Leads Motor City Cruise to 119-104 Win Over Greensboro Swarm

The Cruise put together a complete game on both sides of the floor for their third straight victory.

Detroit MI., – The Motor City Cruise are riding a wave of momentum after defeating the Greensboro Swarm 119-104. Their third consecutive victory was highlighted by a career-high 31 points and 10 rebounds by forward Jaylen Johnson.

Why It Matters

Three game winning streak for the Cruise

The Cruise played without forward David Nwaba (knee soreness) and center Jaime Echenique

(knee soreness) and center The Cruise move up to the 11th in the Eastern Conference with 8-11 record

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

15 lead changes

Points in the Paint: Cruise – 46 Swarm – 32

Rebounds: Cruise – 48 Swarm – 35

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 31 points, 11-16 FGs, 10 rebounds

Forward Jared Rhoden: 24 points, 9-17 FGs, 11 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 16 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

Guard Kyler Edwards: 15 points, 5-9 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

“The commitment to player development, it's been a daily focus since before training camp. Guys are supposed to get better through the year. This is a league for player development, and our guys have that daily mentality.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“Still day-to-day right now (on injuries). I think we're trying to get through All Star break and we'll re-evaluate from there.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“I think we did a pretty good job overall of shrinking the floor and contesting out to shooters. They had no 30-point quarters which was really important for us. That's how we won the Oklahoma City game and we want to build off that identity.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“I just wanted to win for my teams. They work hard in believing in me and getting me involved. They never lost faith in me and I wanted to give them that hard working effort back.” -Forward Jaylen Johnson

“My mom used to play basketball. She was the shot-block leader in the nation and Big Ten for Wisconsin. She always used to force me to be a big. When I was a kid, I wanted to dribble like a guard between my legs and I started growing. Credit to my mom for helping develop my versatility as a big man.” -Forward Jaylen Johnson

What's Next

The Cruise will take on the Swarm in another home matchup on Wednesday at 11AM.

Photo Gallery

