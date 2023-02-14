RECAP: Jaylen Johnson’s Career Night Leads Motor City Cruise to 119-104 Win Over Greensboro Swarm

The Cruise put together a complete game on both sides of the floor for their third straight victory.
Detroit MI., – The Motor City Cruise are riding a wave of momentum after defeating the Greensboro Swarm 119-104. Their third consecutive victory was highlighted by a career-high 31 points and 10 rebounds by forward Jaylen Johnson.
Why It Matters
- Three game winning streak for the Cruise
- The Cruise played without forward David Nwaba (knee soreness) and center Jaime Echenique
- The Cruise move up to the 11th in the Eastern Conference with 8-11 record
Motor City Cruise By the Numbers
15 lead changes
Points in the Paint: Cruise – 46 Swarm – 32
Rebounds: Cruise – 48 Swarm – 35
Forward Jaylen Johnson: 31 points, 11-16 FGs, 10 rebounds
Forward Jared Rhoden: 24 points, 9-17 FGs, 11 rebounds
Guard Keifer Sykes: 16 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds
Guard Kyler Edwards: 15 points, 5-9 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs
What They're Saying
“The commitment to player development, it's been a daily focus since before training camp. Guys are supposed to get better through the year. This is a league for player development, and our guys have that daily mentality.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker
“Still day-to-day right now (on injuries). I think we're trying to get through All Star break and we'll re-evaluate from there.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker
“I think we did a pretty good job overall of shrinking the floor and contesting out to shooters. They had no 30-point quarters which was really important for us. That's how we won the Oklahoma City game and we want to build off that identity.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker
“I just wanted to win for my teams. They work hard in believing in me and getting me involved. They never lost faith in me and I wanted to give them that hard working effort back.” -Forward Jaylen Johnson
“My mom used to play basketball. She was the shot-block leader in the nation and Big Ten for Wisconsin. She always used to force me to be a big. When I was a kid, I wanted to dribble like a guard between my legs and I started growing. Credit to my mom for helping develop my versatility as a big man.” -Forward Jaylen Johnson
What's Next
The Cruise will take on the Swarm in another home matchup on Wednesday at 11AM.