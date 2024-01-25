RECAP: Motor City Cruise Come Up Short Losing 117-114 To Long Island Nets

The Motor City Cruise dropped down to 7-6 after losing a close battle to the Long Island Nets.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise took a loss in the closing possessions with a final score of 117-114 to the Long Island Nets. The Cruise and the Nets went back and forth the majority of the night, similar to Motor City's victory on Tuesday. This time around ended up the opposite way with the Cruise finishing with a loss.

The Cruise opened up the game with a 7-0 first quarter run keying them to a 31-22 lead. Long Island battled back outscoring Motor City 41-24 in the second quarter.

The second half opened up with the Cruise behind the Nets 63-55. Buddy Boeheim caught fire in the third quarter shooting 5-6 from 3 to help close the deficit. The lead shuffled between both teams which finished with the Nets holding a slight 93-92 lead at the end of the third.

The finale of the game was set up very similar to the last matchup on Tuesday. The contest once again came down to former Cruise guard Kyler Edwards at the free-throw line. Edwards knocked down two free throws this time with 11 seconds left. He finished the night with a new career high of 38 points

Jared Rhoden responded by hitting a driving layup with 8 seconds tying the game at 114. Edwards helped the Nets take the lead back with a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds left. Boeheim had an open look at the top of the key but missed the 3 sealing the win for the Nets.

3 different Cruise players scored over 20 points in the losing effort. Boeheim led Motor City with 29 points shooting 10-16 from the field and 8-11 from 3. Rhoden and Tosan Evbuomwan each finished with 22 points while they both played over 40 minutes. Rhoden was only 1 rebound shy of a triple-double with 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Long Island Nets Highlights

Motor City Cruise Vs. Long Island Nets By the Numbers

ESPN

Lead Changes: 9

Times Tied: 6

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 62 Nets – 58

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 10 Nets – 18

Buddy Boeheim: 29 points, 10-16 FGs, 8-11 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 22 points, 10-16 FGs, 13 rebounds

Jared Rhoden: 22 points, 9-18 FGs, 12 assists, 9 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 11 points, 5-12 FGs, 7 assists

Jayce Johnson: 10 points, 5-10 FGs, 4 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise get to enjoy a week of rest until their next matchup back home. The Cruise will take on the Indiana Mad Ants next Thursday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse at 7 P.M.