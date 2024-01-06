RECAP: Motor City Cruise Go Cold In 107-92 Loss to Texas Legends

The Motor City Cruise remain winless on the road after losing to the Texas Legends.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise dropped their second loss of the year after a 107-92 defeat to the Texas Legends. The Cruise's record now moved down to 3-2 as they continue to fight for their first road victory in the regular season.

Motor City started off in promising control with a 9-point 32-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Texas responded with a 23-4 second-quarter run to tip the momentum in their favor. The Cruise found themselves down at the end of halftime 54-47 after being outscored 31-15 in the second.

Saturday night's matchup got out of hand for the Cruise as their deficit grew to as many as 19 points in the second half. Motor City remained cold offensively as they finished shooting 39% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. The Legends had their way offensively after halftime which propelled their 15-point victory.

Jared Rhoden led the Cruise in scoring with 19 points on 8-21 shooting. Rhoden recorded another double-double grabbing 10 rebounds. Zavier Simpson dropped 18 points but also struggled with his efficiency with 8-24 shooting. Tosan Evbuomwan picked up a double-double of his own scoring 17 points to go with 14 rebounds.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Texas Legends By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 39% Legends – 48%

Free Throw Shooting: Cruise – 22.2% Legends – 53.8%

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 9 Legends – 20

Assists: Cruise – 17 Legends – 25

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 19 Legends – 9

Jared Rhoden: 19 points, 8-21 FGs, 10 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 18 points, 8-24 FGs, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Tosan Evbuomwan: 17 points, 8-14 FGs, 14 rebounds

Nathan Knight: 11 points, 4-10 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise will return home to take on the Osceola Magic on Tuesday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse at 7 P.M.