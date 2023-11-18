RECAP: Motor City Cruise Remain Undefeated After 112-102 Victory Against Grand Rapids Gold

The Motor City Cruise improved to 3-0 with another victory this season against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise have improved to 3-0 with an impressive 112-102 victory against the Grand Rapids Gold. Saturday night's win pushed the Cruise's win streak to three games which includes two road victories against the Gold.

Grand Rapids started out with a quick lead with the Cruise through the first quarter. Motor City changed the momentum and stole the lead in the second quarter with key defensive stops that transitioned to offensive points. The Cruise finished with an eight-point lead at halftime and never lost the lead from then.

Motor City led Grand Rapids by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. The Cruise focused on their transition points scoring 18 fast break points.

Jared Rhoden turned in another monster performance scoring 28 points to lead the Cruise. Malcolm Cazalon also had a big shooting night scoring 26 points while going 9-12 from the field and 6-8 from three. Tosan Evbuomwan was a major X-factor for the Cruise scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. 6 of those 12 rebounds were offensive helping the Cruise generate second-chance scoring opportunities.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Grand Rapids Gold By the Numbers

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 18 Gold – 7

Rebounds: Cruise – 48 Gold – 38

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 14 Gold – 7

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 13/35 Gold – 9/29

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 48 Gold – 58

Jared Rhoden: 28 points, 11-21 FGs, 3-7 -point FGs

Malcolm Cazalon: 26 points, 9-12 FGs, 6-8 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 18 points, 9-15 FGs, 12 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 15 points, 5-13 FGs, 9 assists

Jontay Porter: 13 points, 5-13 FGs, 9 rebounds

What's Next?

The Cruise get back to action on Monday when they have a rematch against the Iowa Wolves on the road at 7 P.M. Motor City won their first matchup against their Wolves in their home opener 122-114.