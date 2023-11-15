RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Emotional Home Opener 122-114 Over Iowa Wolves

The Motor City Cruise improved to 2-0 after an impressive home victory against the Iowa Wolves.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise moved up to 2-0 after defeating the Iowa Wolves 122-114 in their regular season home opener at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Both teams carried their own momentum through different periods of the game, but the Cruise were able to regain control in the second half.

Motor City lost their double-digit lead in the second quarter when the Wolves turned up their defensive intensity and dominated the second 39-21. The Cruise flipped the lead back in their favor after posting the same scoring in the third quarter with a 39-21 burst.

There were five technical fouls called by the officials between both teams. The Cruise were called for two technicals and the Wolves were whistled for three of their own. The game featured plenty of chippiness with lots of trash-talking and physicality by both teams.

Motor City put together a helpful scoring balance as seven different players scored in double digits. The Cruise were anchored by an impactful two-way performance by Jontay Porter who scored 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Zavier Simpson helped close the victory late for the Cruise finishing with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Iowa Wolves By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 64 Wolves – 52

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 42 Wolves – 33

Steals: Cruise – 7 Wolves – 12

Jontay Porter: 21 points, 10-21 FGs, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks

Zavier Simpson: 21 points, 9-19 FGs, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Jared Rhoden: 18 points, 6-10 FGs, 7 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim: 17 points, 5-12 FGs, 4-4 FTs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15 points, 6-9 FGs, 7 assists

Stanley Umude: 12 points, 4-10 FGs, 9 rebounds

What They're Saying?

This is our second game, so I know things are going to be kind of fast. We've got to two wins down so my job is to be a leader especially late in the fourth quarter. That's when i have to make the right decision, whether that's scoring, getting to the paint and finding the guys. Late game, I want the ball in my hands to be able to make the right play.” Zavier Simpson on the importance of late game execution

I think especially in this organization with how we play, the big man is kind of the anchor in drop defense. Whenever guys are penetrating, it's kind of my job to play a little cat and mouse, alter shots and hopefully get a few blocks in there. I take pride in it, and it's something I think really impacts winning. Hopefully we can get a lot of those kind of wins this year.” Jontay Porter on his impact as the defensive anchor at center

“No back down, they're going to do what they're going to do. That team (Iowa Wolves) really plays hard and you have to give them a lot of credit with how physical they play and how they attack the paint. That stuff happens going back and forth and I'm good with it. We have to be smart in the fourth quarter. We can't have fourth-quarter techs, that's the discipline we have to get to. That's the discipline we're growing into as a group. We understand each other, but we have to channel some of that into execution.” Head Coach Jamelle McMillan on the chippy play throughout the game

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Cruise can rest for the next three days before their rematch against the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday on the road at 7 P.M.