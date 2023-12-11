RECAP: Motor City Cruise Scrap Out a Close 115-113 Victory Against the Windy City Bulls

The Motor City Cruise earned their eighth regular season win in a tough battle against the Windy City Bulls.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise escaped with a close victory on the road against the Windy City Bulls 115-113. Motor City improved to 8-3 with their second consecutive win with a shorthanded roster due to injuries and roster movement.

The Cruise played their third straight game without Jared Rhoden available due to his injured back. Nate Roberts was also out for Motor City due to back soreness as well. The Cruise also played their first game without Jontay Porter after receiving a call-up from the Toronto Raptors.

Motor City jumped out to a 23-4 run in the first quarter against the Windy City. The quarter concluded with a 41-10 lead for the Cruise. The Bulls fought back with a 38-20 second quarter trimming the game to a four-point deficit. The matchup went back-and-forth ending with the Cruise on the victorious end.

Six different players scored in double figures for Motor City in their Sunday road matchup. Stanley Umude was the leading scorer for the Cruise with 30 points while grabbing six rebounds. Malcolm Cazalon had a hot-shooting night scoring 21 points while hitting five of eight triples. Tosan Evbuomwan was productive for the Cruise in the absence of Porter scoring 17 points, dishing eight assists, and pulling down five rebounds as well.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Windy City Bulls By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 36 Bulls – 44

Turnovers: Cruise – 20 Bulls – 15

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 7 Bulls – 12

Assists: Cruise – 25 Bulls – 18

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 18/36 Bulls – 15/36

Stanley Umude: 30 points, 10-24 FGs, 6 rebounds

Malcolm Cazalon: 21 points, 7-11 FGs, 5-8 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 17 points, 7-12 FGs, 8 assists

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Cruise will battle the Sioux Falls Skyforce again on Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 A.M at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. The Skyforce are right behind the Cruise in the Central division with a 7-5 record and only being 1.5 game behind them.