RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Big Against Greensboro Swarm 127-109

The Motor City Cruise convincingly defeated the Greensboro Swarm by double-digits in their matchup.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise improved to 3-1 in the regular season after defeating the Greensboro Swarm 127-109. All three Cruise victories were accomplished at home keeping them undefeated at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.

The Cruise buckled down defensively to stay in control of their Tuesday night matchup. They held Greensboro to 42.2% shooting from the field and 21.4% from the 3-point line. Motor City also dominated the glass outrebounding the Swarm 58-37 and grabbed 15 offensive boards as well.

Motor City also clicked well offensively shooting an efficient 52.7% from the field and 39.4% from 3. They also had doubled the Swarm in assists as they delivered 30 on 48 field goals.

There was plenty of scoring balance for the Cruise on their way to victory as well. 6 different players scored in double figures and three different players at least 20 points. Zavier Simpson led the way for the Cruise with 23 points and 8 assists. Jared Rhoden was close behind scoring 21 points of his own. Tosan Evbuomwan continues to be effective for the Cruise scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Nathan Knight recorded a double-double as well with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Motor City Cruise vs. Greensboro Swarm By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 62 Swarm -46

Assists: Cruise – 30 Swarm – 15

Rebounds: Cruise – 58 Swarm – 37

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 48/91 Swarm – 35/83

Zavier Simpson: 23 points, 10-15 FGs, 8 assists

Jared Rhoden: 21 points, 8-20 FGs, 6 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 20 points, 7-8 FGs, 12 rebounds

Nathan Knight: 14 points, 5-8 FGs, 11 rebounds

Malcolm Cazalon: 14 points, 5-10 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

Buddy Boeheim: 14 points, 4-7 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Cruise are on a break for the next three days before facing off against the Texas Legends on Saturday at 8:30 PM. on the road.