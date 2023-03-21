RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Big Against the Westchester Knicks Again 122-93

The Cruise put together another complete game on both ends of the court for a back-to-back blowout.

Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise repeated their dominance against the Westchester Knicks with a 122-93 victory. The lead grew as big as thirty as the Cruise maintained control the majority of the game. The fifth consecutive win for the Cruise keeps their playoff wishes intact.

Why It Matters

The Cruise improve to 17-14, remain in 7th place in the Eastern Conference

The Cruise are 1 point behind the 6th seed Capital City Go-To

The Cruise are on a five-game winning streak

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Assists: Cruise – 31 Knicks – 15

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 46/81 56.8%, Knicks – 34/79 43%

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 62 Knicks – 38

Bench Points: Cruise – 50 Knicks – 35

Guard Stanley Umude: 22 points, 8-13 FGs, 9 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 19 points, 6-12 FGs, 7 assists

Center Reggie Perry: 17 points, 7-12 FGs, 1-3 3-point FGs

Guard Kyler Edwards: 16 points, 4-8 FGs, 6 rebounds

What They're Saying

“In the second half last game, we took our foot off the gas. If we want to keep winning, if we want to go on a streak, if we want to make the playoffs, our defense has to be extremely good. That was the challenge before the game, they took it and held them under 100 points. I'm proud of how they played tonight.” -Head coach D.J. Bakker on the defensive energy by the Cruise

“Our players are talking how they want to make the playoffs. If you want to make the playoffs, there are playoff standards, playoff expectations and playoff intensity. It's more about building the right playoff habits. We have certain values on both sides of the ball that are really important. So whether the game's tied or we're up thirty, we can't change our habits.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on execution regardless of the point of the game.

“I have a level of trust and respect for the players and I think they have a level of trust and respect for me. So, when they feel strongly about something I give them the benefit of the doubt. I thought JJ (Jaylen Johnson) had a clean block, he played good defense all night so I wanted to add a block to his line.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on challenging a foul called on Jaylen Johnson late in the fourth quarter.

“It's a must-win game, so our preparation will be what it was all season. We've had a difficult travel schedule over the last couple of months. With the schedule finally in our favor, the guys understand what's at stake for the game on Friday against the Charge. The intensity, preparation and focus has been consistent and I expect it to be the same over the next three days.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on how to prepare for the final regular season game Monday in their playoff push.