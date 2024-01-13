RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Low-Scoring Battle Against College Park Skyhawks 92-85

The Motor City Cruise improved to 5-3 after a close victory against the College Park Skyhawks.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise improved to 5-3 after a 92-85 victory against the College Park Skyhawks. Saturday night's matchup was the Cruise's third game of a six-game homestand. This marked their second victory of the last three games improving their home record to 5-1 on the season.

The first half concluded in the Cruise's favor leading 53-46 over the Skyhawks. College Park stole the lead with just under 3 minutes left in the third quarter after putting together a 7-0 run. Motor City rebounded to tie the game at 70 by the end of the third.

The Cruise buckled down defensively to take control of the game back. They managed to hold College Park to 15 points in the fourth quarter on 30% shooting from the field, and allowing no made 3's.

Motor City was able to rely on another strong scoring performance from Stanley Umude. The two-way forward led the Cruise in scoring with 20 points off the bench in 23 minutes. Tosan Evbuomwan stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Zavier Simpson recorded his 29th double-double between the regular season and the Winter Cup Showcase with 10 points and 10 assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. College Park Skyhawks By the Numbers:

ESPN

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 35/82 Skyhawks – 34/81

Rebounds: Cruise – 51 Skykawks – 42

Assists: Cruise – 20 Skyhawks – 10

Steals: Cruise – 12 Skyhawks – 9

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 4 Skyhawks – 12

Largest Lead: Cruise – 12 Skyhawks – 7

Stanley Umude: 20 points, 7-15 FGs, 4-10 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 16 points, 7-15 FGs, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Malcolm Cazalon: 13 points, 3-6 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs

Jared Rhoden: 12 points, 5-12 FGs, 9 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse on Martin Luther King Day for an afternoon showdown at 3 P.M. in a rematch against the College Park Skyhawks.