Red Wings News Reports

Red Wings' 2022 8th overall pick Marco Kasper to play in North America next year

Marco Kasper will be in North America next season, making his way to the Wings eventually.

By Chris Lavallee
Earlier today Detroit Red Wings Assistant General Manager Shawn Horcoff spoke at a Detroit Economic Club event and said that next season Red Wings' eighth overall pick in the 2022 Draft Marco Kasper would be coming to North America and would play for either Grand Rapids or Detroit.

Key Points:

  • Kasper was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft
  • Kasper will play for either Grand Rapids or Detroit in 2023-24.

Get to know Marco Kasper:

Kasper should start next season in Grand Rapids to learn the grasp of the North American style of play before being called up by the Red Wings, but he shouldn't be down there long. Kasper has been playing this season in the Swedish Hockey League for the Rogle BK team.

Kasper has played in 52 games scoring eight goals, 15 assists, and a plus/minus of plus seven, Kasper also has 72 penalty minutes which shows his physical play something the Red Wings could certainly use going forward for the future. Currently, the Red Wing player with the most penalty minutes is Ben Chiarot with 47 and he has played in 13 more games than Kasper. The 18-year-old six-foot-one-inch, 192-pound, center will be a solid piece to add to the Red Wings lineup next season.

