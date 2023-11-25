Red Wings C Dylan Larkin talks about ‘Good team effort’ in win over Boston Bruins

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, the Detroit Red Wings, led by captain Dylan Larkin, clinched a significant victory over the Boston Bruins by a score of 5-2 at TD Garden. This win is particularly noteworthy as it marks only the second regulation loss for the Bruins in the 2023-24 season, a team renowned for their formidable presence in the league. Larkin praised his team’s performance, highlighting the victory as a major accomplishment given the Bruins' impressive early-season form.

Dylan Larkin credits “Good team effort” for win over Bruins

“It's a big feat,” captain Dylan Larkin said of Detroit's 5-2 win over Boston at TD Garden. “It's pretty amazing what these guys have been able to do early in the season again. We played them twice now and I think this is a big one for us. Winning in this building, an emotional game.”

The game was a testament to the Red Wings' solid defense and the outstanding performance of goalie Ville Husso, who made a remarkable comeback with 25 saves.

“We played well, our defense was really good in front of Huss and then anything Huss had he cleaned up,” Larkin added. “It was a good team effort tonight.”

Larkin also emphasized the importance of carrying over the momentum from the team's recent games in Sweden, acknowledging the challenges of maintaining intensity after international travel.

“Those two games in Sweden were very intense and emotional. We got a point, but they didn't both go our way. We didn't play up to our standards. We came home and got that same intensity, which is really hard to do with travel and all that. I think Alex Lyon started it last game. He played out of his mind and really got the confidence going for our group.”

Bottom Line – Wings Soar High in Boston Skies

The Detroit Red Wings’ victory in Boston is not just a routine win; it’s a narrative of overcoming odds, showcasing team unity, and rising to the occasion. The leadership of Dylan Larkin and the exceptional skills of Ville Husso were instrumental in this achievement. This game serves as a beacon of hope and a demonstration of the Red Wings' potential as they continue their journey through the season. It's a win that resonates beyond the score, inspiring the team and its fans, and potentially altering the course of their season.