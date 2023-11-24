Ville Husso after Red Wings hand Bruins second regulation loss of season: ‘We can beat any team'

In a thrilling NHL matchup, the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) showcased their prowess by defeating the formidable Boston Bruins (14-2-3) with a score of 5-2. This victory is particularly notable as it marks the Bruins' second regulation loss of the season, both inflicted by the Red Wings. The Red Wings' assertive play was evident throughout the game, outshooting the Bruins 29-27 and never trailing in the contest.

Stars of the Game: Compher, DeBrincat, and Gostisbehere Shine

The game saw stellar performances from several Detroit Red Wings players. J.T. Compher, with a goal and an assist, was awarded the No. 1 star, while Alex DeBrincat (1G, 1A) and Shayne Gostisbehere (2A) were recognized as the No. 2 and No. 3 stars, respectively. Their significant contributions were key in Detroit’s balanced and forceful offense against Boston.

Ville Husso: A Wall in the Net

Goaltender Ville Husso's remarkable performance was a cornerstone of the Red Wings' success. Stopping 25 of 27 Bruins shots, Husso played an integral role in securing the victory. Returning to the ice post-paternity, Husso reflected positively on the team's effort and his performance, emphasizing their readiness and collective spirit.

“Yeah, I think we came in ready to play,” Husso said after the game. “The guys did a really good job today. You know, battled hard, blocked some shots and they made my day easy, easy out there. It was a big win for us.”

In terms of how difficult it was to shake off the rust, Husso acknowledged that having a week off to take care of his wife and baby was helpful.

“You know what? It was nice to get that week off. Just focus on what I can do, and you know, fresh start, and just gotta keep building. It was a good game today, and there is a next one Sunday.”

In terms of the Red Wings getting out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, Husso said it was huge.

“Well, yeah it's huge to get one or two goals in the first period instead of letting one or two. It's a big advantage, and like I said, guys did a really good job today. We came in ready to play, so that's a big win for us.”

As far as being the only team in the NHL to beat the Bruins twice, Husso thinks the Red Wings are a good team that can beat any other team in the league.

“You know what? We know we are a good team. If we can bring it every night, every day, our best game, we can beat any team in this league.”

After the Red Wings defeat the Bruins 5-2, Trevor Thompson chats with Ville Husso, following his first start as a new father. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6A4qGllVq4 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 24, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Offensive Depth: The Red Wings' scoring came from various players, highlighting the team's depth and ability to capitalize on opportunities. Strong Start: Gaining an early lead set the tone for the game, giving the Red Wings a psychological edge over the Bruins. Defensive Resilience: Husso and the defense's formidable stand against the Bruins' attacks were pivotal in maintaining the lead and securing the win.

Bottom Line: A Statement of Intent from the Red Wings

This victory against the Bruins serves as a clear declaration of the Detroit Red Wings' capabilities and intentions in the NHL. With a blend of solid defense, diverse offense, and unyielding determination, the Red Wings have proven they can hold their own against top-tier teams. As Husso aptly put it, “We can beat any team in this league.” This mindset, coupled with consistent performance, could very well see the Red Wings transforming from underdogs to contenders in the NHL landscape.