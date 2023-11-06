Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin misses practice today, and his status for tomorrow's game hasn't been confirmed.

Following their thrilling 5-4 victory on home ice against the Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings convened for practice at Little Caesars Arena this morning. However, one prominent member of the team was noticeably absent. Dylan Larkin, who scored the tying goal in the 3rd period on Saturday night, did not participate in today's practice, and his availability for tomorrow's game against the New York Rangers remains uncertain.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 17 points

Larkin has had an impressive start to this season, leading the Red Wings with a total of 17 points (five goals and 12 assists) in the 12 games he's played. His 17 points rank him 5th overall in NHL scoring.

Larkin was shaken up during Saturday's game

Before his 3rd period goal, Larkin experienced a couple of concerning moments during Saturday's game. In the 1st period, he took an unexpected glove punch to the nose, which clearly caught him off guard. Additionally, in the 2nd period, he gingerly skated to the bench after an on-ice collision and appeared to be in noticeable discomfort. Nonetheless, he managed to complete the remainder of the game.

The reason for his absence from practice today hasn't yet been made clear.

According to head coach Derek Lalonde, the team “hopes” to have Larkin back tomorrow. Additionally, Robby Fabbri will make his return.

Larkin has demonstrated his importance to Detroit's early-season success, and his potential absence from the lineup would create a significant void that the team would need to address.

The Red Wings play the Rangers tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.