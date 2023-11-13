Red Wings F Joe Veleno experiencing success thanks to adjusted offseason training

Adjusted offseason training has resulted in Detroit Red Wings F Joe Veleno experiencing success early this year!

While former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland faced rightful criticism for several detrimental decisions towards the end of his tenure, one positive move was his trade of winger Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline. This deal brought the Red Wings a valuable 1st round draft pick in return. That pick was ultimately used later in the 1st round of the summer draft to select Joe Veleno of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Veleno is now showcasing significant progress this season, having dedicated the summer to adjusting his training regimen.

After signing a 3-year entry-level contract in May 2019, Joe Veleno quickly joined the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Following his NHL debut in the shortened 2020-21 NHL season, he assumed a more significant role with Detroit in the subsequent year, participating in 66 games in the 2021-22 season and contributing 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists). Last season, he registered 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 81 games.

In the 15 games he has played this season, Joe Veleno has already scored five goals, putting him on pace to surpass the 20-goal mark.

Joe Veleno experiencing success thanks to adjusted offseason training

Thanks to Veleno's dedicated efforts, which include spending ample time reviewing video highlights and adjusting his training regimen, he is on track this year to achieve career-best numbers.

“I worked a lot more on specific stuff to my game in terms of skill work and offense,” Veleno explained. “I think I did a little bit more of that than I did the other summers. My workouts pretty much stayed the same, but my program switched a little bit. For the most part, it was a lot of speed stuff and getting stronger.”

Current GM Steve Yzerman made the decision to extend Joe Veleno in August with a one-year contract. Since then, Veleno has played with a chip on his shoulder, determined to showcase his skills and make a compelling case for a more extended stay with the team.

“Joe is a young guy,” Yzerman explained in September. “He works really hard, is very quiet and a respectful young man. I’m counting on him to take another step this year and just be a more impactful player.”

Positive feedback from both management and coaching staff has significantly contributed to building Joe Veleno's confidence.

“They’ve been complimentary,” Veleno said. “Just using my speed a lot more. I think I’ve done a better job of moving my feet. When I’m doing that, I think I’m really effective in the game. I feel different this time around than I did last year. That comes with the experience and confidence level.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year contract this summer. Notably, adjustments in his offseason training have positioned Veleno on pace to achieve career-best numbers this year. Veleno credits his boosted confidence to the positive feedback he received from coaches and management.

Bottom Line: Veleno continues to impress

If Joe Veleno aims to secure a more extended contract with the Red Wings next summer, he will need to consistently contribute offensively.

Thus far, he has demonstrated his capability to do so, bringing success not only for himself but also for the team as a whole.