Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini finally scores first goal

It took far longer than anticipated (30 games to be exact), but Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini has scored his first goal of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Perlini took a pass from Christoffer Ehn, broke into the Boston zone and snapped a wrist shot past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask:

- Advertisement -

Perlini was acquired by the Red Wings in exchange for prospect Alec Regula on October 28 from the Chicago Blackhawks.

– – Video courtesy of NHL on NBC Link – –