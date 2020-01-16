27.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has head coach Jeff Blashill’s back

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has head coach Jeff Blashill’s back

With a 12-32-3 record, it's no surprise why fans of the Detroit Red Wings have been calling for head...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

For the past couple of weeks, the Andre Drummond trade rumors/reports have really heated up. http://gty.im/1156959301 One team who was reportedly...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches defensive coordinator from SEC

According to multiple reports, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has poached a defensive coordinator from SEC country. http://gty.im/1063613478 The...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

With a 12-32-3 record, it’s no surprise why fans of the Detroit Red Wings have been calling for head coach Jeff Blashill’s job.

To date, seven NHL coaches have been handed their walking papers this season for a variety of reasons. However, Blashill has remained on the job despite lengthy losing skids.

Embed from Getty Images

And he’s got the support of the team, notably from forward Dylan Larkin.

“We’ve grown together in this league and I have a lot of respect for him,” Larkin said. “He’s a great guy, a great dad, and great coach and he’s well respected in the room.

“He’s my coach, and I’m his player, and that’s about as far as it goes.”

Larkin, like anyone else, is aware of the multiple coaching changes made throughout the league this season. However, he’s tuning it out and paying attention to his and the team’s play on the ice rather than speculating about the future of the coaching staff.

“I don’t reach much into that (social media), I don’t see much of it, I block that out,” Larkin said. “Anyone in this locker room would be crazy not to tell you we have to do a better job, and that’s on the players. Unfortunately, in this league, the coaches seems to be replaced first before the players, when it’s mostly on the play of the players.

“We need to be better, everyone in this locker room, and the players know that. The coaches are trying to help us be better players and evolve our game and be better as a team.”

The Red Wings will have a chance to get back into the win column when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers on back to back nights starting Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has head coach Jeff Blashill’s back

With a 12-32-3 record, it's no surprise why fans of the Detroit Red Wings have been calling for head...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Don Drysdale - 0
For the past couple of weeks, the Andre Drummond trade rumors/reports have really heated up. http://gty.im/1156959301 One team who was reportedly interested in trading for the...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches defensive coordinator from SEC

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has poached a defensive coordinator from SEC country. http://gty.im/1063613478 The Michigan Insider is reporting that...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

More cheating allegations: Did Houston’s Jose Altuve wear a buzzer underneath his jersey?

Michael Whitaker - 0
The fallout continues from the sign-stealing committed by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series as both manager A.J. Hinch and general manager...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill addresses recent coach firings, but doesn’t discuss job security with GM Steve Yzerman

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Vegas Golden Knights raised eyebrows yesterday when they decided to part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant, who is just a year and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Jeff Blashill addresses recent coach firings, but doesn’t discuss job security with GM Steve Yzerman

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Vegas Golden Knights raised eyebrows yesterday when they decided to part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant, who is just a year and...
Read more

Joe Louis Arena refuses to go quietly into the night

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
When the demolition of the Joe Louis Arena was originally scheduled, the plan was to have it completely down by March of 2020. http://gty.im/57212249 Well, according...
Read more

The last time the Red Wings were this bad, Gerard Gallant was Steve Yzerman’s line mate

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
For fans of the Detroit Red Wings who lived through the 1980's, they'll remember just how bad the team was during the 1985-86 season....
Read more

Fans, media react to former Red Wing Gerard Gallant being firing by Vegas

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Shockwaves were sent throughout the National Hockey League today when it was announced that the Vegas Golden Knights had fired head coach Gerard...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.