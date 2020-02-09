31.6 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has

It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a painful rebuild. Their 114 losses in...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what the team called an “upper body” injury.

He was felled (literally) after being sandwiched between two Bruins players in the second period:

- Advertisement -

Fabbri skated gingerly to the bench and immediately exited to the dressing room, and did not return.

- Advertisement -

Head coach Jeff Blashill wasn’t able to provide an update on his condition following the game, saying the only information he knew was that Fabbri wasn’t able to return.

– – Video courtesy of “Here’s Your Replay” Twitter account – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has
Next articleRumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Luke Fickell makes decision regarding Michigan State coaching vacancy

Note: At this point, this is just a rumor as nothing has been confirmed by any of the parties...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what the team called an "upper...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire likes the “choices” and “competition” team has

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a painful rebuild. Their 114 losses in 2019 were good for dead...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Ed Stefanski provides Blake Griffin injury update

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was forced to shut down for the remainder of the regular season following a surgical procedure last month to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini finally scores first goal

Michael Whitaker - 0
It took far longer than anticipated (30 games to be exact), but Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini has scored his first goal of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini finally scores first goal

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
It took far longer than anticipated (30 games to be exact), but Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini has scored his first goal of...
Read more

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman signs Swedish winger Malte Stromwall

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a couple of reports floating around, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has signed Swedish winger, Malte Stromwall. Stromwall, who is 25, had...
Read more

Red Wings make roster move, demote Dennis Cholowski

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings made a roster move on Saturday, demoting defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21 year old defenseman...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider lays out opponent, proceeds to talk smack [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
Moritz Seider may only be 18 years old, but the Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect has made it very clear early on in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.