Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri hurt after being sandwiched by Bruins players

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins after suffering what the team called an “upper body” injury.

He was felled (literally) after being sandwiched between two Bruins players in the second period:

Chris Wagner takes out Robby Fabbri AND Par Lindholm pic.twitter.com/7LFNO6uyNp — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 9, 2020

Fabbri skated gingerly to the bench and immediately exited to the dressing room, and did not return.

Head coach Jeff Blashill wasn’t able to provide an update on his condition following the game, saying the only information he knew was that Fabbri wasn’t able to return.

