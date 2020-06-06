41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has special announcement

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues last November, and it turned out to be one of the most underrated trades of the season. Fabbri fit like a glove with the Red Wings, and they hope to make him a long-term part of their future plans.

But before those particulars can be worked out, Fabbri has just made a lifelong commitment – to his girlfriend! The rejuvenated forward popped the question earlier today, and got the yes!

Congratulations to the future Fabbri family!

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings defeat Capitals in Game 1 of 1998 Stanley Cup Finals (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings entered the 1998 Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals heavily favored to repeat as champions. And while Game 1 of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has special announcement

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues last November, and it turned out to be one of the...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan Wolverines commit Tristan Bounds has a message for Ohio State

Michael Whitaker - 0
The legendary rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is still going strong, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently playing...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings defeat Capitals in Game 1 of 1998 Stanley Cup Finals (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings entered the 1998 Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals heavily favored to repeat as champions. And while Game 1 of...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

6 Detroit Red Wings who probably will not be back for 2020-2021 season

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Red Wings 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19, is in the books and it was one we would all rather forget as soon...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Newly signed defenseman Albert Johansson has a message for Red Wings

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was active today, signing 2019 Draft selection (2nd round, 60th overall) Albert Johansson to a three-year entry...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.