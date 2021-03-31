Red Wings G Jonathan Bernier linked to Philadelphia Flyers

Sharing is caring!

The NHL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Detroit Red Wings are once again poised to be sellers in order to obtain future draft assets.

One particular piece of the team that’s been mentioned as a possibility to be moved is goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who is in the final year of a three-year contract signed in 2018 and poised to become an unrestricted free-agent.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, one team that has Bernier on their “radar” includes the Philadelphia Flyers, who have gotten underwhelming goaltending from the young Carter Hart this season.

He writes:

“If they stay in the race and decide to add a goalie, Jonathan Bernier is among those on Flyers’ radar. Remember that Dean Lombardi drafted Bernier in Los Angeles and is now an advisor in the Flyers’ front office.”

Trending around the Web

With a $3 million cap hit, Bernier’s deal is a reasonable one for another team to take on. Should the Red Wings ultimately pull the trigger, don’t be surprised to see another expiring deal come back the other way, perhaps in the form of aging goalie Brian Elliott.