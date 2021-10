Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Griess enjoyed a strong finish to last season, and he’s picking up right where he left off.

He slid from right to left in the crease and absolutely robbed Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander:

Thomas Greiss with the save of the game on Nils Hoglander, preserving the @DetroitRedWings lead. My goodness. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/5bI1FnzT2s — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 17, 2021

The timely stop preserved Detroit’s 2-1 lead over the visiting Canucks.