Red Wings get big break ahead of matchup with Nashville Predators

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to make it six straight wins when they take on the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena tonight, and their chances of doing so just went up in a big way.

The Predators announced right before pre-game warmups that starting goaltender Juuse Saros will not be playing, nor will steady defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Both were removed from the lineup with non-COVID related illnesses.

