The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they’ve re-signed head coach Jeff Blashill to a contract extension. Additionally, assistant coach Dan Bylsma will not be returning to the club.

UPDATE: #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that Jeff Blashill has agreed to a contract extension to remain head coach of the Red Wings. More » https://t.co/IbyyE75PHC pic.twitter.com/TJE1pX1MJO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 18, 2021