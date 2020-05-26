41.2 F
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings could potentially not play for 10 months under NHL plan

Red Wings could potentially not play for 10 months under NHL plan

The news that hockey fans everywhere had been wanting to hear came through today – the National Hockey League has decided to scrap the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 if they’re able to resume play, according to commissioner Gary Bettman.

Unfortunately for the Detroit Red Wings, they won’t be participating in that 24 team tournament, as they hold the distinction of having the worst record in the NHL for 2019-20 with a record of 17-49-5. They had 11 games remaining on their regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season.

And what’s worse, they could potentially not have a chance to get that memory out of the heads of fans for up to ten months. According to Bettman, the 2020-21 NHL Season could potentially start as late as January 2021, which means the Red Wings won’t be hitting the ice any time soon.

The NHL was paused 11 weeks ago thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Wings fans, do you want to go this long without watching your team play?

By Michael Whitaker

