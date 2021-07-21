Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider taken under the wing of Niklas Kronwall

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and are banking on him to be a major part of their future.

And so far, he’s looking every bit as good as advertised. And there’s also the fact that he has at his disposal the advice and tutelage of some of the great past players in Red Wings history.

Former defenseman Niklas Kronwall has taken Seider under his wing, leaving no doubt that the already exciting development of Detroit’s future blue liner is getting that much better. Take a listen:

Imagine you’re 19 years old and just got drafted 6th overall by an Original 6 team… Then you got Niklas Kronwall showing you the ropes in the NHL. Hear more stories like this from Mo Seider on today’s episode! #LGRW @hockeyfights pic.twitter.com/kqmS8aouWK — Dropping the Gloves (@dropping_gloves) July 21, 2021