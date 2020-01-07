Report: Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery

Devastating, but not surprising. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has undergone knee surgery and will have an extended rehab period.

Pistons star Blake Griffin underwent surgery on his left knee and will undergo extended rehab. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020

Griffin has been sidelined during 19 of the Pistons 37 games so far this season, and earlier in the week Chris Haynes of Yahoo reported that the surgery may sideline the Pistons star for the entire season.

If this does indeed end Griffin’s season, it will be one for him to forget. Currently averaging a career-low 15.5 points per game, the Pistons’ best player hasn’t looked the same since coming back from the injury that made him miss the beginning of the season.

With the NBA trade deadline coming up in a month, the Pistons are in limbo about whether or not to be buyers or sellers. On the surface, Griffin’s injury seems like it puts the nail in the coffin of any playoff hopes that Detroit had for this year and may push the front office to start collecting young assets and draft picks and get rid of some of their veterans.