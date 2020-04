According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing Auburn DB Jeremiah Dinson.

UDFA defensive back Jeremiah Dinson is signing with the Lions, per @AuburnFootball. Has played all over that secondary. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 26, 2020

Dinson played in 39 games for the Tigers over the past three seasons, picking up four interceptions and three sacks during that time.