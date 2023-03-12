Report: Detroit Lions tried trading for Jalen Ramsey but came up short

In case you have not yet heard, the Los Angeles Rams are trading Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. That move, according to Adam Schefter, will be finalized on Wednesday when the NFL new year begins. Now, according to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions were one of the other NFL teams who were interested in trading for Ramsey. In the end, the Rams wanted to trade Ramsey to where he wanted to play, and he preferred South Beach over Detroit.

Key Points

The Rams are trading Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, and the trade will be finalized on Wednesday.

The Lions were also interested in trading for Ramsey, but the Rams decided to send him to the team he preferred to play for.

Ramsey chose the Dolphins over the Lions as his preferred destination.

Why it Matters for Jalen Ramsey and Detroit Lions

If the report that the Lions were also in on Ramsey is true, it is very interesting that Lions GM Brad Holmes was obviously willing to give up some draft capital for an aging cornerback who would have demanded a new contract. If Holmes was willing to pay up for Ramsey, you can expect that he will be active in free agency when looking for a cornerback.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions were reportedly in on Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams are trading Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, with the deal set to be finalized when the new league year begins on Wednesday. While the Lions were also reportedly interested in trading for Ramsey, the Rams ultimately sent him to the team he preferred to play for. If the Lions were willing to give up draft capital for an aging cornerback like Ramsey, it suggests that they may be willing to be active in free agency when looking for a cornerback. The trade of Ramsey to the Dolphins is significant for both teams, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his new home and how the Lions proceed in their search for defensive help.