According to reports, former Detroit Lions free safety and special teams player Tommy Vaughn has passed away at the at of 77.

Vaughn, who was selected by the Lions in the 5th Round of the 1965 NFL Draft, had nine interceptions during his career.

Rest in Peace, Tommy.

Former Detroit Lions free safety, specials teams player Tommy Vaughn dies at 77 https://t.co/vw80Ocgncn — Detroit Free Press (@freep) July 5, 2020