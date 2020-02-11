Report: Mark Dantonio wanted to coach Michigan State in 2020

According to Rico Beard, sources have told him that Mark Dantonio wanted to coach the upcoming 2020 season at Michigan State.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Beard’s sources have told him that Dantonio’s plan was to coach in 2020, then retire and pick his own replacement.

That plan reportedly went out the window when Dantonio found out MSU had hired a search firm to look into finding his replacement. That upset Dantonio and instead of staying on for the 2020 season, he abruptly retired.

According to @RicoBeard: Sources told him that Dantonio wanted to coach the upcoming 2020 football season, then retire & pick his own replacement. However, in meantime, MSU had hired a search firm to look into finding a new coach. Dantonio found out, was upset, & abruptly retired — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) February 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

All I can say about this is, WOW!