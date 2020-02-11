35.1 F
MSU News

Report: Mark Dantonio wanted to coach Michigan State in 2020

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to Rico Beard, sources have told him that Mark Dantonio wanted to coach the upcoming 2020 season at Michigan State.

Beard’s sources have told him that Dantonio’s plan was to coach in 2020, then retire and pick his own replacement.

That plan reportedly went out the window when Dantonio found out MSU had hired a search firm to look into finding his replacement. That upset Dantonio and instead of staying on for the 2020 season, he abruptly retired.

All I can say about this is, WOW!

 

Previous articleColin Cowherd says what he would do if he owned Detroit Lions [Video]
Next articleRed Wings forward Anthony Mantha comments on his return from injury

