41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
type here...

Report: Mike Trout doesn’t ‘feel comfortable’ playing in 2020

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, baseball’s best player not play in 2020.

Nightengale reported on Friday they Angels OF Mike Trout, who has a pregnant wife, does not “feel comfortable” aying during the coming season.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,’’ Trout said on a Zoom call. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.’’

“We’re playing it by ear,’’ Trout said. “I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.

“I love baseball. I love playing this game. We all want to play. It’s going to come down to how safe we are going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next few weeks, we’ve got to reconsider. …

“I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.’’

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

General Topic

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ranked near top of best collegiate coaches who were former players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh already had a strong history in Ann Arbor by the time he was named head coach in 2015....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game, announces 2002 ASG destination

Arnold Powell - 0
This comes as no surprise but Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the 2020 All-Star Game has been canceled. The game had been...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Washington Redskins to change team name, review underway

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go! According to a release from the Washington Redskins, the team is undergoing a thorough review of the team's name, and as Adam...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman has his final say at ‘The Joe’ [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For 22 seasons, Steve Yzerman provided Detroit Red Wings fans with a plethora of memorable moments, including a trio of Stanley Cups. On July 3,...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game, announces 2002 ASG destination

Arnold Powell - 0
This comes as no surprise but Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the 2020 All-Star Game has been canceled. The game had been...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Detroit Tiger joins list of players sitting out 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyson Ross will not participate in the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. Ross joins his brother,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: 5 prospective USPBL players test positive for coronavirus

Arnold Powell - 0
The USPBL is set to begin their season on Friday but according to reports, five players who hoped to be signed to contracts have...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers double-down on Ernie Harwell Spring Training tradition [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For years, Ernie Harwell would kick off the Detroit Tigers Grapefruit League schedule by reciting the 'Voice of the Turtle' and that was no...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.