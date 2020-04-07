40.5 F
Detroit Tigers News
Updated:

Report: MLB and MLBPA working on plan to begin season in May

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

At this point, the fear is that we will not have sports in our lives for a long time and to be honest, that is ok as long as everybody is doing what they need to do to stay safe.

That being said, according to a report that surfaced just after midnight, “Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association are focusing on a plan backed by federal health officials that could have players in training camps by May and games soon thereafter.”

From ESPN:

Though the plan has a number of potential stumbling blocks, it has emerged above other options as the likeliest to work and has been embraced by MLB and MLB Players Association leadership, who are buoyed by the possibility of baseball’s return and the backing of federal officials, sources said.

The plan, sources said, would dictate all 30 teams play games at stadiums with no fans in the greater Phoenix area, including the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ Chase Field, 10 spring training facilities and perhaps other nearby fields. Players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation, and travel only to the stadium and back, sources said. Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health have been supportive of a plan that would adhere to strict isolation, promote social distancing and allow MLB to become the first professional sport to return.

Previous articleDetroit News leaks Tuesday’s front cover honoring Al Kaline [Photo]

Comments

