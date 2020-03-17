50 F
Report: NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The coronavirus has struck in the sports world once again.

This time, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charania notes that Durant is feeling fine and his message is “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.

It was reported earlier that four Nets players had tested positive for coronavirus.

