Report: NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus has struck in the sports world once again.

This time, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charania notes that Durant is feeling fine and his message is “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

It was reported earlier that four Nets players had tested positive for coronavirus.