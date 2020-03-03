46.6 F
College Sports

Report: Ohio State football suffers major blow

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to multiple reports, the Ohio State football team has suffered a major blow.

Bill Rabinowitz is reporting that RB Master Teague III will miss the rest of spring practice with an undisclosed injury.

This is a tough loss for the Buckeyes as Teague is expected to be the starting RB heading into the 2020 season.

Comments

