Report: Ohio State football suffers major blow

According to multiple reports, the Ohio State football team has suffered a major blow.

Bill Rabinowitz is reporting that RB Master Teague III will miss the rest of spring practice with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Master Teague III will miss the rest of spring practice with an injury. A major blow to the Buckeyes. https://t.co/5Fz91OVX2H — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) March 3, 2020

This is a tough loss for the Buckeyes as Teague is expected to be the starting RB heading into the 2020 season.