Report: Ottawa Senators to adjust team logo

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

While the NFL‘s Washington Redskins are set to unveil a team rebranding, the NHL‘s Ottawa Senators are reportedly going to be unveiling an updated look next season.

According to The Athletic, a source has confirmed that the team will be undergoing a logo change in time for 2020-21.

“It’s a well-known fact within the organization that a rebrand is taking place prior to the 2020-21 season,” the source said.

The logo mockups reportedly look similar to the 2D logo the team wore in the 1990’s. The team switched to a more 3D logo beginning in 2007.

Upon being hired in 2017, Ottawa’s new chief executive officer and president Tom Anselmi explained that a rebrand was in the works.

“We need to reinvigorate the brand, we need to re-position things and re-brand,” he said at the time. “There’s a ton of work to do.”

– – Quotes via Hailey Salvian of The Athletic Link – –

Michael Whitaker
