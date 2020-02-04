Report: Pistons, Suns working on potential trade involving Luke Kennard

The NBA trade deadline is later this week, and the Detroit Pistons have several players that are rumored to potentially be on the move, notably Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose.

Shooting guard Luke Kennard’s name has also popped up in trade rumors, and now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pistons and Phoenix Suns are working on a deal.

Wojnarowski reports that while no official deal is in place, the two sides will once again be speaking later today. Coincidently, the Suns will be in town on Wednesday to take on the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Kennard has missed the past 22 consecutive games with bilateral knee tendinitis. Prior to that, he was enjoying a career season with 15.8 PPG.

There is already a connection between the two sides, as current Suns president of basketball operations Jeff Bower was with Detroit when they drafted Kennard out of Duke in 2017.