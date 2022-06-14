On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had placed SP Eduardo Rodriguez on the reserved list with no timetable for his return mentioned.

“Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice,” the statement read.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he could not provide any additional information on the situation.

“The statement is what it is,” Hinch said. “I’ve been in touch with Eduardo and I’m looking forward to his return whenever that is. Continue to support him. Al’s statement is Al’s statement.”

Report reveals why Tigers placed Eduardo Rodriguez on reserved list

According to a report from Jon Heyman, Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the reserved list due to marital problems.

From New York Times:

Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez’s appearance on the restricted list is related to a marital issue, according to sources, and there’s no timetable yet for his return.

Rodriguez appeared set to return to the mound from a rib injury when the marital issue arose, and the team granted his request to take time to attend to the private matter. The team has not said anything publicly about Rodriguez’s absence beyond it being related to a “personal matter.” It was learned that personal matter is marriage related.

Heyman noted that he reached out to Tigers general manager Al Avila but there was no further comment at the time.

We certainly wish Eduardo Rodriguez the best during this challenging time.

