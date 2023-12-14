Report: Shohei Ohtani could opt out of $700 million deal with Dodgers

According to a report from ESPN, Shohei Ohtani‘s recent historic contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes a unique opt-out clause tied to the team's top management. According to industry sources cited by ESPN, Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract allows him the option to opt-out if either owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman cease to be involved with the team.

Why it Matters

This clause, which was outlined in an email distributed by the Major League Baseball Players Association and reviewed by ESPN, attaches Ohtani's tenure with the Dodgers to the presence of these key figures in the organization. Ohtani's deal, which sets a record as the most lucrative in North American professional sports history, not only reflects his unparalleled value as an athlete but also underscores the evolving dynamics of player contracts in major league sports.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Shohei Ohtani‘s contract has an opt-out clause tied to Dodgers' management. The clause is triggered if Mark Walter or Andrew Friedman leave. The deal is the richest in North American sports history.

The Bottom Line – A New Era in Sports Contracting

Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented contract with the Dodgers is not just about the staggering $700 million figure; it's a landmark in the evolution of sports contracts. This deal exemplifies how top-tier athletes like Ohtani are not only valued for their on-field prowess but also recognized for their significant influence on a team's identity and performance. The inclusion of a management-linked opt-out clause adds a strategic dimension to Ohtani's contract, showcasing a more sophisticated approach to athlete-team agreements.