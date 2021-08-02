Report suggests Buffalo Bills franchise could relocate to Southwest

According to a report from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, there is a chance that the Buffalo Bills NFL franchise could decide to relocate to the Southwest.

The issue at hand is that the Bills want a new Orchard Park stadium and they want the public to foot the $1.1 billion (at least) it will cost to build it.

The Buffalo News is reporting that preliminary talks have begun between the Bills and the State of New York and Erie County as officials consider a pitch by the team to build a new NFL stadium. The Bills want the stadium to be 100% funded by the public, which could present a problem.

Though the Bills have not made any official threats to leave town if they do not get their way, they have made it clear that there are other cities that would pay “handsomely” for it.

Wickersham says that a Bills ownership source has told him that Austin, Texas is a possible destination if things do not work out in New York.

Stay tuned.

An ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.” https://t.co/zMf1oChO8K — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 1, 2021