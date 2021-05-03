Report suggests respected Detroit Lions executive is headed to Carolina Panthers

Sharing is caring!

Early today, we reported that Carolina Panthers scout Mike Martin is headed to the Detroit Lions, where he is expected to have an expanded role.

Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, respected Lions’ executive Lance Newmark could be headed to the Panthers.

Newmark interviewed for the Lions GM opening before they eventually decided to hire current GM, Brad Holmes.

Ironically, respected Lions exec Lance Newmark, who is good friends with new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, could be headed to Carolina. Lot of movement in scouting departments now that the draft is done https://t.co/Sq17GxqLNI — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 3, 2021