Friday, April 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Report: Three anonymous teams take QB Tua Tagovailoa off their draft board

By Michael Whitaker

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has widely been projected to be a top three draft selection in this year’s NFL Draft, and has been linked to several teams. However, the one thing that could potentially scare off suitors is his injury history.

We’re less than a week out from the Draft, and now, reports indicate that at least three teams have taken Tagovailoa off of their draft boards due to concern about his ability to stay healthy – though it isn’t clear what teams they are.

According to The Athletic’s Bob McGinn, one AFC personnel man said Tagovailoa was “a great college player” but added there are “three, four or five red flags staring us all in the face” that make it hard to risk a high pick on him.”

The former Crimson Tide quarterback underwent surgery in November to correct a dislocated hip. In nine games last year, he threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.

– – Quotes via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report Link – –

SourceAdam Wells
ViaBleacher Report
