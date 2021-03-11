Reports suggests Detroit Lions are interested in re-signing Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions and GM Brad Holmes have been busy this offseason with their new look coaching staff and roster. And while they’ve already bid goodbye to a handful of players including Justin Coleman earlier today, there’s one player they’re reportedly interested in bringing back.

According to a report, Detroit is interested in re-upping LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin:

After playing collegiately at Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s played in 55 of a possible 64 games since then, including all 16 in 2020. He amassed 20 tackles last season while playing 352 snaps, good for most on the roster.